You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 1:28 PM

rk_WellsFargo_260220.jpg
A contingent of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers are taking complaints to Capitol Hill, saying they feel brushed aside by management.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] A contingent of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers are taking complaints to Capitol Hill, saying they feel brushed aside by management.

On March 25, an advocacy group called The Committee for Better Banks will participate in a House Financial Services Committee hearing titled "Holding Wells Fargo Accountable: Examining the Impact of the Bank's Toxic Culture on Its Employees." Two bank workers plan to testify.

In a statement, Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk said management takes their concerns seriously.

The scheduled hearing is one of three focused on Wells Fargo, which has been beset by scandal since 2016, when it acknowledged its employees opened potentially millions of phony accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales targets. Last week, the bank reached a US$3 billion deal with US authorities over the matter - the latest in a string of costly settlements and regulatory penalties.

Since then Wells Fargo has overhauled performance goals, compensation formulas and risk management to avoid such problems in the future. However, the advocacy group says problems still exist, citing layoffs, excessive workloads and a stressful work environment.

SEE ALSO

Wells Fargo to pay US$3b to settle fake accounts scandal

Brian Jackson, a Wells Fargo mortgage underwriter who is part of The Committee for Better Banks, said the group has helped elevate concerns that might otherwise be ignored.

"They're able to work with Congress and representatives and kind of gives us a voice where they'll actually do something about it," Mr Jackson told Reuters.

The group has been trying in vain to get management's attention for years.

Charlie Scharf is the fourth Wells Fargo chief executive in place since the 2016 scandal.

The group has not gotten an audience with any of the CEOs, but they have had success with Federal Reserve governors, Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and an Iowa lawmaker who used Wells Fargo employees as the face of her campaign to prevent offshoring.

In response to their most recent request for a meeting, Mr Scharf suggested the employees talk to the head of human resources and operating chief instead. However, future meetings have not been ruled out, Folk said.

"Charlie takes employee concerns seriously and will continue to consider opportunities to meet with these employees as part of his ongoing internal engagement," he said.

The group also includes consumer advocates and organised labour representatives. Wells Fargo workers are not unionised.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

DBS nudges firms to go digital in second wave of Covid-19 relief measures

Hedge fund seeks break-up of UK's Prudential

Vietnam is investors' favourite for growth prospects

Temasek's Fullerton weighs Indian shadow bank stake sale

China Taiping Insurance offers Covid-19 coverage for new, existing customers

K-pop sensation BTS's label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 01:53 PM
Companies & Markets

CAO posts 13.2% rise in Q4 profit to US$21.2m

JET fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) (CAO) posted a 13.2 per cent rise in net profit to US$21.2 million...

Feb 26, 2020 01:24 PM
Transport

Air New Zealand tests beds for economy passengers

[WELLINGTON] Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it claimed could...

Feb 26, 2020 01:21 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon down 0.9% on day

SINGAPORE shares continued their downward slide on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index shedding 29.07...

Feb 26, 2020 01:12 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS nudges firms to go digital in second wave of Covid-19 relief measures

DBS unveiled a second round of relief measures on Wednesday to help businesses in Singapore cope amid the virus...

Feb 26, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?

DEFYING expectations of more decline, Singapore’s factory output rose in January on a surge in biomedical...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly