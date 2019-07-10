You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

West Africa should decide on common currency by 2020: Ivory Coast

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 6:47 AM

nwy_Alassane Ouattara_100719_15_2x.jpg
Western African countries who meet conditions should declare together whether they will join a common currency for the region by 2020, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[PARIS] Western African countries who meet conditions should declare together whether they will join a common currency for the region by 2020, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Tuesday.

The idea of a common West African currency was first proposed almost three decades ago in the hope of boosting cross border trade and economic development.

But talks have been dogged by disagreements over what some see as the African version of the euro.

Last month the 15-member Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, agreed to call the planned currency "Eco".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We hope that this can be done as soon as possible. It is the wish of the people," Mr Ouattara said in Paris after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"All depends on the willingness of each state. Ivory Coast respects the criteria for coming together in 2020 and others do too. But some do not."

Eight ECOWAS countries - Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo - jointly use the CFA franc.

They are moored to the single European currency and are gathered in an organisation called the West African Monetary Union, or WAMU.

But the seven other ECOWAS countries have their own currencies, none of them freely convertible.

ECOWAS leaders have already acknowledged that the 2020 target date is unlikely to be met but have vowed to push on, while accepting there are numerous stumbling blocks.

Analysts see one major problem is Nigeria - the region's economic powerhouse - which would dominate any future currency zone and has been sceptical about its benefits.

AFP

Banking & Finance

oCap taps AI, machine learning to offer short-term loans to SMEs

Deutsche Bank cuts leave workers in job limbo

BlackRock cutting equity risk, raising cash

Deutsche Bank to pay bonuses if staff deserve them, Sewing says

NYSE to assist Israel in creating secondary tech stock exchange

HDB issues S$600m 10-year bond at 2.27%

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
4 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
5 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul

Must Read

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher wages, spiffy outfits fail to shift locals' mindset against F&B, retail jobs

BT_20190710_PDHL_3830876.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Transport

Empowering staff drives earnings growth for DHL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening