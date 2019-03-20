You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Westpac to exit financial advice business

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

WESTPAC Banking Corp said on Tuesday that it would exit its financial advice business, the last of Australia's top four banks to do so, as regulators increase pressure on the scandal-ridden financial sector to act in their customers' best interests.

Australia's second-largest bank said it would sell the business to Viridian Advisory and merge the remaining of its BT Financial Group units - private banking, investment platforms and retirement funds - into its consumer and business divisions.

It did not provide a deal value for the sale, but said it would take a restructuring charge of up to A$300 million (S$287.6 million) that would be partially offset by the proceeds and A$20 million in productivity savings by 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Rising costs and lower fees had meant that the advice business has been unprofitable for some time, and we see how much downside risk there is in terms of remediation and fines when we get it wrong," chief executive officer Brian Hartzer told analysts in Sydney. "We're realigning our capabilities into the lines of business where it makes most sense based on customer needs."

Westpac's exit from personal financial advice follows a year-long public inquiry into financial sector greed and wrongdoing which has put pressure on banks and wealth managers to fix serious problems with compliance, governance, ethics and accountability.

Among other reforms, the inquiry called for banks to cut high fees paid to financial advisers to sell products such as life insurance regardless of whether they were in the best interests of clients.

A number of Westpac's salaried financial advisers and support staff would transition to Viridian and about 10,000 customers would be offered an option to move, Mr Hartzer said. About 900 people would be made redundant. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest

Canada's biggest pension fund mulls opening first office in China

Slide in Aussie bond yield seen as latest sign that RBA will cut rates

Investors go after Danske for US$475m

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and federal govts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening