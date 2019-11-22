You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

What is sustainable finance? That's a US$4t question for investors

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 7:58 AM

nz_cbd_221143.jpg
Major fund managers, including BlackRock Inc and Amundi Asset Management, are running into a roadblock as they seek to put more money into emerging-market sustainable investments: a lack of common global definitions that would make it easier to identify what to buy.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] Major fund managers, including BlackRock Inc and Amundi Asset Management, are running into a roadblock as they seek to put more money into emerging-market sustainable investments: a lack of common global definitions that would make it easier to identify what to buy.

There's a shortfall of as much as US$4 trillion a year in investment needed to help address problems such as climate change, the United Nations estimates. The lack of common standards is one sticking point in filling that gap, money managers say, along with lack of data on carbon emissions and inadequate collaboration between regulators globally.

Many asset managers are shifting towards making sustainability criteria an essential part of their strategies. Challenges abound even without the issues posed by inconsistent global definitions. Disagreements about responsible investing recently led to a walkout of 11 people at NN Investment Partners, a US$313 billion Dutch fund manager.

"Capital needs to reach where it's actually needed," Stanislas Pottier, chief responsible investment officer at Amundi Asset Management, said on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore last week. Big money managers sometimes face difficulties investing in emerging-market assets due to "strict risk profile constraints, a lack of standard definition of green, inadequate data and disclosures".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unlocking a potentially huge pool of available capital would allow emerging economies, many of which are in Asia, to access funds for developing hospitals, roads and schools as well as for moving towards more environmentally friendly sources of energy.

SEE ALSO

Sea change needed to enable and sustain Asia's food security

"The problem is this capital is unable to make its way to the emerging markets mainly because of definitions, data and, most importantly, the mismatch of investment need," said Daniel Klier, head of sustainable finance at HSBC Holdings plc, the biggest underwriter of green, social and sustainability bonds this year. "About two-thirds of the investments needed every year need to go to emerging markets, but we are only doing around 20 per cent."

To ease choked-up fund flows, many market participants say that so-called transition bonds can help develop responsible investing, particularly in Asia. This type of debt would allow companies shifting towards cleaner energy to access capital, and provide a broader range of potential investments.

Transition bonds essentially provide a stepping-stone for issuers that might not be ready to sell green or sustainable debt yet.

"We have long-term global pension money and need to facilitate its flow into emerging markets through new instruments that support sustainable goals," said Geraldine Buckingham, head of the Asia-Pacific region at BlackRock. "We need regulators to collaborate globally as this is a global challenge. They are bridging the gap left by other stakeholders who may not factor in the long-term impact of these challenges."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bank Indonesia keeps reverse repurchase rates steady at 5%

Worried wealthy are stashing their riches in safe deposit boxes

World Bank chief tells China it needs 'vital' reforms

Australian PM says Westpac must consider CEO's position after money-laundering scandal

World's rich are rattled and seeking old-fashioned security

Australian, New Zealand dollars dogged by trade doubts, bonds get the benefit

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 10:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Tritech to raise S$4.2m from proposed placement at S$0.0388 per share

TRITECH Group is proposing a share placement of up to 110.8 million new shares at S$0.0388 apiece to raise around S$...

Nov 22, 2019 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

US charges Chinese national with stealing trade secrets: Justice Dept

[WASHINGTON] A Chinese national who worked for Monsanto before it was purchased by Bayer AG was charged in St. Louis...

Nov 22, 2019 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

China revises 2018 GDP up 2.1%, says will not significantly impact 2019 growth calculation

[BEIJING] China's 2018 gross domestic product has been revised up by 2.1 per cent to 91.93 trillion yuan (S$17.8...

Nov 22, 2019 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Friday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Friday morning but investors remained on edge after US...

Nov 22, 2019 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Friday’s open; STI up 0.25%

SINGAPORE shares opened stronger on Friday, even as Wall Street stocks fell overnight amid conflicting signals on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly