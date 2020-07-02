You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard administrator eyes piece-by-piece sell-off

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt am Main

THE unprecedented scandal at German payments processor Wirecard could lead to the group being sold off piecemeal, after its insolvency administrator said investors are eyeing profitable business units.

A provisional committee of Wirecard creditors signed off on an international search for buyers on Tuesday and confirmed lawyer Michael Jaffe as administrator.

"Many investors from all over the world have already signalled interest in buying the core business or independent business areas that are successful on the market," Mr Jaffe said in a statement on Tuesday.

US-based Wirecard North America had earlier said it was hunting for an external buyer. Still listed on the blue-chip DAX index, Wirecard shares tumbled around 99 per cent last week to trade at around one euro by Friday, but have rebounded early this week to almost six euros as speculators bet on its break-up.

SEE ALSO

Big Four hobbled by conflict-of-interest issues

The group filed for insolvency on Thursday but said it would continue trading.

Former chief executive and founder Markus Braun was bailed for five million euros (S$7.8 million) last week after reporting to prosecutors over charges of falsifying accounts.

Meanwhile, former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek failed to turn himself in to Munich investigators despite an earlier promise to do so, with his whereabouts unclear after he travelled to the Philippines.

Mr Marsalek was responsible for the Asia business that became the focus of accounting irregularities that ultimately brought Wirecard down. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Big Four hobbled by conflict-of-interest issues

HSBC continues string of senior hires with another two from Deutsche Bank

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

Don't sacrifice Hong Kong for a banker's bonus, UK tells HSBC

Wirecard raided by prosecutors over missing 1.9b euros

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 12:57 AM
Government & Economy

China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff

[BEIJING] China on Wednesday ordered four US news outlets to disclose details of their staff and financial...

Jul 2, 2020 12:50 AM
Stocks

Tech tycoons flood Hong Kong with US$20b of stock listings

[BEIJING] China's tycoons are flooding Hong Kong's exchange with a US$20 billion worth of new listings.

Jul 2, 2020 12:45 AM
Life & Culture

Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

[NEW YORK] Fox News said on Wednesday it had fired Ed Henry, co-anchor of America's Newsroom, over claims...

Jul 2, 2020 12:37 AM
Stocks

Deutsche Boerse reports second major trading outage of 2020

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Boerse's electronic trading system was unavailable due to a technical glitch throughout...

Jul 2, 2020 12:33 AM
Banking & Finance

John Paulson to turn hedge fund firm into family office

[BENGALURU] Billionaire John Paulson is turning his hedge fund firm into a family office after setting the stage for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.