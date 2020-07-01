You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard administrator says received inbound interest for assets

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 2:11 PM

nz_wirecard_010788.jpg
Wirecard's administrator said he has received strong inbound interest for the payment firm's assets and will shortly mandate banks for the sale of individual parts of the company.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[FRANKFURT] Wirecard's administrator said he has received strong inbound interest for the payment firm's assets and will shortly mandate banks for the sale of individual parts of the company.

"A large number of investors from all over the world have contacted us, interested in acquiring either the core business or business units that are independent of it," Michael Jaffe said in a statement after a creditor committee meeting late on Tuesday.

Wirecard filed for insolvency last week owing creditors almost US$4 billion after disclosing a 1.9 billion euro (S$2.98 billion) hole in its accounts that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

To recoup some of the money, Wirecard's US subsidiary - formerly Citi Prepaid Card Services which Wirecard acquired in 2016 - has already been put on the block.

"The most urgent goal in the provisional insolvency proceedings is to stabilise the business operations of the company's subsidiaries," Mr Jaffe said, adding insolvencies of individual units could not be ruled out.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard 'assessing' if it can continue providing Singapore services

"Wirecard Bank is still not insolvent. Payouts to merchants and customers of Wirecard Bank are being executed without restrictions."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

BlackRock eyes distressed property, private debt and equity

TransferWise gets nod to offer investment services in UK

Olam unit obtains US$375m European revolving credit facility

Switzerland and UK to cooperate more closely on financial services

Wirecard 'assessing' if it can continue providing Singapore services

Singapore business loans fall further in May amid downturn

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 02:00 PM
Transport

BOC Aviation cancels 30 Boeing 737 MAX but backs grounded jet

[BENGALURU] Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation said on Tuesday it had cancelled an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX...

Jul 1, 2020 01:49 PM
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise marginally in Q2 amid Covid-19 outbreak: flash estimates

[SINGAPORE] Housing Board (HDB) resale prices increased marginally in the second quarter of 2020 amid the Covid-19...

Jul 1, 2020 01:37 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy clarifies CEO actually has indirect interest in Malaysian firm

THE board of directors of Magnus Energy has corrected its earlier statements, to clarify that its executive director...

Jul 1, 2020 01:26 PM
Transport

Japan's new auto sales skid 23% y-o-y in June: industry data

[TOKYO] Japanese new auto sales dropped by nearly a quarter in June from a year earlier as consumers continued to...

Jul 1, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's consumer mood improves in June but outlook uncertain

[TOKYO] Japan's consumer confidence index rose in June but the outlook remained uncertain as the new coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.