You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard required to keep customer funds from Singapore business activities in banks here: MAS

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 2:58 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Tuesday that it has required scandal-hit payments provider Wirecard to ensure that it keeps customer funds arising from its business activities here in banks in Singapore.

Wirecard's primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue pre-paid cards. 

Its entities here are currently not licensed by MAS, but Singapore's financial regulator said that it has received a licence application from Wirecard under the new Payment Services Act.

The Payment Services Act provides for a grace period for entities conducting regulated activities to apply for the relevant licence, said MAS. It added that MAS may issue requirements to such entities during this grace period.

On Monday, German company Wirecard withdrew its preliminary financial results for 2019 and the first quarter of this year, admitting that the amount of €1.9 billion (S$2.97 billion) auditors said was missing from its accounts likely "does not exist".

SEE ALSO

Former Wirecard CEO detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet

The episode was sparked off by auditor EY refusing to sign off on Wirecard's 2019 accounts last Thursday due to the unaccounted cash. This was swiftly followed by the resignation of the company's founder and chief executive on Friday after the startup was hit with fraud allegations.

Wirecard is now considering a full-scale restructuring in a bid for survival.

German public prosecutors said that they were probing all possible criminal offences in connection with the beleaguered startup.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard CEO detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet

Twenty-three-year-old to be charged with unlicensed Bitcoin dealing tied to online scams

Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank: finance ministry

China-backed AIIB approves US$1b in two loans for Indonesia's virus battle

US$4t fund holders tell Brazil to halt deforestation

Australian regulator sues CBA and wealth unit for conflicted remuneration payment

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 04:37 PM
Transport

Singapore maritime trade union sets aside over S$1.5m to help in crew change

MARITIME trade union Singapore Organisation of Seamen (SOS) has set aside more than S$1.5 million to help defray the...

Jun 23, 2020 04:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard CEO detained on accusation of inflating balance sheet

[FRANKFURT] Former Wirecard Chief Executive Markus Braun has been detained on accusations of inflating the company's...

Jun 23, 2020 04:27 PM
Government & Economy

Nomination Day on June 30 for Singapore's General Election

NOMINATION Day for the next general election (GE) will be June 30, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a...

Jun 23, 2020 04:19 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished more than one per cent higher Tuesday as lockdown measures continue to be...

Jun 23, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Parliament dissolved ahead of general election

THE Singapore Parliament was dissolved on Tuesday afternoon by President Halimah Yacob on the advice of the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.