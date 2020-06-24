You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard wins short reprieve as banks scan long-term damage

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 9:34 PM

ym-wirecard2-240620.jpg
Wirecard won a short reprieve from the lenders on its 1.75 billion euros (S$2.74 billion) revolving credit facility after banks decided to assess the embattled company's long-term viability before telling it to repay the loan.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUNICH] Wirecard won a short reprieve from the lenders on its 1.75 billion euros (S$2.74 billion) revolving credit facility after banks decided to assess the embattled company's long-term viability before telling it to repay the loan.

Advisory firm FTI Consulting is monitoring Wirecard's compliance with the loan terms as lenders sift through documents and speak with stakeholders including Visa and Mastercard to decide how best they can secure the highest repayment, people familiar with the matter said.

A standstill agreement is only expected to last a short period before lenders make a final decision, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the private information.

Wirecard earlier this week said that 1.9 billion euros it previously reported as cash on its balance sheet probably doesn't exist, triggering a collapse in shares and a criminal investigation into how the money went missing.

The revelations are rippling across the financial system, with about 15 lenders now grappling with the extent of potential losses.

SEE ALSO

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

ABN Amro Bank, Commerzbank  and ING Groep  are among the lead banks among lenders that have given Wirecard about 1.6 billion euros in credit out of the total facility, Bloomberg has reported.

Wirecard shares have cratered and ex-Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued. He's since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

In an indication of the company's worsening situation, Moody's Investors Service withdrew Wirecard's credit ratings altogether on Monday after cutting it six notches at the end of last week.

Bank of China, which is a lender in the group, is considering terminating the loan, Bloomberg has reported.

The situation puts enormous pressure on Interim CEO James Freis to reassure Wirecard's business partners.

It has licences with Mastercard, Visa and JCB International, through which its banking arm issues its credit cards. But time is running out quickly as he seeks to ensure clients end continue their business relationships with the German company.

One option that has come up for the banks is swapping debt for equity in the company, one of the people said. Wirecard has also said it's considering selling parts of the business as one way forward.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions

UK watchdog investigates audits of London Capital & Finance

Indonesia to place funds in state banks to support economy

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun released from custody

Grab puts partnership with troubled Wirecard on hold

AXA SmartPlan customers to get extra month of free insurance coverage

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy's independent non-executive director resigns

MAGNUS Energy Group announced on Wednesday that independent non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the...

Jun 24, 2020 09:59 PM
Transport

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

[LONDON] Airport services group Swissport said on Wednesday it plans to axe more than 4,000 jobs, or about half its...

Jun 24, 2020 09:44 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as...

Jun 24, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food Industries to open 10 new F&B outlets

ST Group Food Industries Holdings announced on Wednesday that it will open 10 new food and beverage (F&B)...

Jun 24, 2020 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Duty Free International posts net loss of RM9.1m for Q4

MALAYSIAN multi-channel duty-free and duty-paid retail group Duty Free International posted a net loss of RM9.1...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.