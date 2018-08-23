You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World Bank launches world-first blockchain bond

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 1:14 PM

BP_Commonwealth_230818_118.jpg
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the sole manager of the deal, said in a statement that the two-year bonds had priced to yield 2.251 per cent and would settle Aug 28.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The World Bank has priced the world's first public bond created and managed using only blockchain in a A$100 million (S$100.43 million) deal designed to test how the technology might improve decades-old bond sales practices.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the sole manager of the deal, said in a statement that the two-year bonds had priced to yield 2.251 per cent and would settle Aug 28.

The prototype deal, dubbed a "Bondi" bond - standing for Blockchain Operated New Debt Instrument as well as a reference to Australia's most famous beach - is being viewed as an initial step in moving bond sales away from manual processes towards faster and cheaper automation.

"You're collapsing a traditional bond issuance from a manual bookbuild process and allocation process, an extended settlement then a registrar and a custodian, into something that could happen online instantaneously," James Wall, executive general manager at CBA told Reuters in an interview earlier this month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The World Bank, whose bonds carry an AAA rating, regularly uses its borrowing power to help develop new bond markets as well as pioneering new means for selling and trading the securities.

It issues between US$50 billion and US$60 billion a year of bonds to back economic progress in developing countries.

Australia is a popular test site for market developments because of its well-established financial infrastructure and the familiarity of international investors with the Australian dollar, which is one of the most-traded currencies in the world.

Earlier this year Russia's MTS, a telecoms operator, and Sberbank claimed a world-first blockchain bond.

The deal, for 750 million roubles (S$15.11 million) of 182-day paper, was however privately placed, rather than offered for wider auction, as is the norm and the case with the World Bank deal.

While there have been other prototypes or parallel simulation blockchain projects in the market before, CBA said the World Bank bond will be the first time that capital is raised from public investors through a legally valid bond issuance that uses blockchain from start to finish.

CBA set the price for the "kangaroo" deal at 23 basis points above benchmark rates. Kangaroo bonds are bonds issued in Australian dollars by foreign institutions.

The bank's blockchain push comes as the Australian Securities Exchange plans to switch to using distributed ledger (blockchain) technology to clear and settle equities trades from 2020 to help cut costs.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Goldman is said to be shutting two hedge funds run out of Asia

Former Julius Baer executive pleads guilty to money laundering

SEC quashes more Bitcoin ETF pitches in another blow to crypto

'America First' risks making US assets a costly last resort

Trump, a currency manipulator? Wall St isn't ruling it out

US isolationism casts cloud over dollar's reserve dominance

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_Khalid al-Falih_230818_78.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening