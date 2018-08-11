You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World Bank to issue world's first blockchain bond

Sat, Aug 11, 2018 - 8:33 AM

[WASHINGTON] The World Bank is taking a step into the brave new world of digital finance to sell the first-ever bond to be issued entirely using blockchain technology, the bank announced Friday.

More than just funds, the World Bank aims to gain experience using blockchain - a digital public registry of transactions - that could lead to "a golden future" for financial services for developing nations, a bank official told AFP.

The technology is most often associated with cryptocurrencies - like bitcoin - which often raise suspicion about their reliability and volatility, as well as their use for criminal purposes.

But because there as yet is no central bank-backed digital currency in existence, the two-year blockchain bond will rely on real-world money: Australian dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Washington-based development lender aims to raise about A$50 million (S$50.54 million), although it could be double that if more investors get involved before the bond is finalized the week of August 20.

"Since our first bond transaction in 1947, innovation and investor satisfaction have been important hallmarks of our success with leveraging capital markets for development," World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh said.

"Today, we believe that emerging technologies, equally offer transformative, yet prudent possibilities for us to continue to innovate, respond to investor needs and strengthen markets."

The transaction is the brainchild of the World Bank's innovation lab, which has been working on the issue for nearly a year, together with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The institution also partnered with Microsoft, which will ensure the platform and software are "solid, bug free, and have no vulnerabilities to attack," said Paul Snaith, manager of the World Bank's Treasury Operations Capital Markets.

He said use of blockchain could improve transparency, since it is public, and cut down on transaction time since the bonds eventually will be exchanged instantaneously for cash.

For now, though, investors still have to register and all cash will be transmitted separately from the blockchain through "normal channels", the old fashioned way.

The two-year life of the blockchain bond will provide "quite a few learning events and opportunities," he said.

AFP

Banking & Finance

As Turkey crisis mounts, contagion jitters hit global banks

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

Rich Asians give Deutsche Bank crazy growth potential

Mandiri to lure wealthy Indonesians with ETFs, dollar products

Yuan decline helps China in US trade war, at a price

Editor's Choice

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

BT_20180811_EPIGRAM_3527658.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Brunch

A new chapter for singlit

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 'Lucky accident' led him to find home here
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

Aug 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses urge UK to abandon net migration target post-Brexit

BT_20180811_DB11_3528806.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rich Asians give Deutsche Bank crazy growth potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening