You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World's first unified payment QR code credit positive for Singapore banks: Moody's

Thu, Sep 20, 2018 - 12:42 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BP_SGbanks_200918_14.jpg
The move is also credit positive for Singapore’s three largest banks – DBS, OCBC, and UOB – as a single QR code used to process mobile e-payments will encourage more consumers and merchants to adopt mobile e-payments.
PHOTO: ST FILE

CREDIT ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday that the launch of the world’s first unified payment QR code, or the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR), will accelerate mobile payments in the country.

The move is also credit positive for Singapore’s three largest banks – DBS, OCBC, and UOB – as a single QR code used to process mobile e-payments will encourage more consumers and merchants to adopt mobile e-payments.

“The mobile-payment schemes of the three Singapore banks have the widest market reach among the 27 mobile-payment scheme operators in Singapore. The banks will benefit from wider public acceptance and usage as the SGQR code rolls out,” said Moody’s.

The new code will consolidate multiple payment QR code platforms now used by 27 mobile-payment scheme operators in Singapore into a single common QR code label and will be rolled out over the next six months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to Moody's, increased adoption of e-payments systems will support the three Singapore banks’ profitability by reducing the associated costs of handling cash. It will also widen the banks’ net to capture new fee income arising from the shift to their mobile e-payment systems.

Additionally, smaller and new operators using the common-payment QR platform will be able to access a wider pool of merchants and increase their appeal to consumers, resulting in greater competition in the mobile-payment space, said Moody’s.

However, risks to banks’ profitability may arise from two scenarios: lower payment transaction volume as consumers switch from bank-issued payment cards to fintech payment channels, and lower fees as banks reduce the merchant discount rate (MDR) that they charge for card payments in response to more competitive rates offered by fintech companies.

According to Moody’s, the MDR in Singapore ranges between 2 and 5 per cent, and is higher than the rates that established fintechs such as Tencent Holdings and Ant Financial Services Group charge though their respective e-payment platforms, Wechat pay and Alipay of below 2 per cent.

“However, the mobile-payment space is still in the early stages of development in Singapore, so it will take some time for competition to escalate and test the viability of the numerous mobile payment schemes,” added Moody’s.

Banking & Finance

New Zealand dollar spikes on strong GDP data, Australian dollar near 3-week top

China jails executives behind shadow banking Ponzi scheme: newspaper

Brazil's central bank maintains record low 6.5% interest rate

DBS ramps up project finance deals on Asia infrastructure

Mastercard inks global sponsorship deal with world's largest e-sport

BT's video series looks at growth of e-payments

Editor's Choice

BT_20180920_LSDBS20_3567671.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS ramps up project finance deals on Asia infrastructure

BT_20180920_YOREDAS20_3567644.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures make it harder to clear new housing stock: Redas

BP_SGX_200918_8.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Are there risks to having too many Jardine units in the STI?

Most Read

1 Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor expected to be charged with money laundering soon, says report
2 Singapore property market facing 'many challenges': Redas president
3 Govt seeks to set record straight on ministerial pay
4 Singapore's payments transformation pushes ahead with single QR code
5 Retaliatory tariffs put almost all of China exports to US on the line
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Najib Razak_200918_12.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia ex-PM Najib faces 21 new charges over 1MDB scandal

BT_20180920_VMCHINA20_3567563.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China will not resort to massive stimulus, yuan devaluation: PM Li

BT_20180920_YOREDAS20_3567644.jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures make it harder to clear new housing stock: Redas

lyf one-north Singapore (2).jpg
Sep 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit buys prime greenfield site for S$62.4m to build first co-living property in one-north

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening