You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World's top activist fund sets eyes on one of Singapore's banks

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 10:07 AM

m882444.JPG
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] The world's best-performing activist fund returned 103 per cent in seven months by targeting mainly smaller Asian companies in industries from commodities to engineering and food.

Now, it's getting ready to take on one of Singapore's banks, according to Judah Value Activist Fund's July newsletter obtained by Bloomberg.

"We are building a bigger position in this bank before we craft an open shareholder letter with proposals to improve operational efficiency that will unlock and increase value in the company," the newsletter said. It didn't name the lender.

The US$44 million Judah Value Fund, based in Singapore, likes to work behind-the-scenes and will only engage with firms that are receptive to "positive activism", according to manager Roland Thng, a former OCBC Bank trader. The holding that powered this year's returns was Hong Kong-listed coal miner Agritrade Resources Ltd, which climbed 116 per cent over the period.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While Asian companies have been the targets of high-profile campaigns by the likes of US billionaire Paul Elliott Singer, activist investors born and bred in the region are relatively few. In Singapore, such firms include Quarz Capital Management Ltd and Metrica Partners Pte.

The city-state's three main lenders are DBS Group Holdings Ltd, OCBC and United Overseas Bank Ltd. The FTSE Straits Times Financials Index has slipped 3.7 per cent since January versus a 5.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Straits Times Index.

In other investments, Judah plans to bulk up in Singapore-listed Ramba Energy Ltd via a private placement that will be accompanied by a five-year call warrant for more shares, according to the newsletter. Ramba, which produces oil and gas in Indonesia, has a market value of about US$31 million after slumping from a 2013 peak.

Judah will take an initial 5.8 per cent stake in Ramba while the warrants will hand it another close to 10 per cent of the company's shares.

"The company is grossly undervalued with a highly valuable logistics arm and an energy arm that can be turned around," Thng said. "Also, I will have a board seat at the completion of the deal, giving my fund more control in the company's operations."

Judah Value's seven holdings include companies in engineering, food, ports and television rights. Eurekahedge Pte described the gains this year as world-beating among activist funds.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Bulls regrouping for China's sovereign debt

DBS or UOB, why not both?

Bank of Singapore hires Rajeev De Mello as chief investment officer

CIMB is first Asean bank to join UN's initiative for responsible banking

Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers 'seeking billions from HK IPOs'

Advent to invest US$485m in Walmart operations in Brazil

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
3 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
4 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_FOREST28_3544275.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir bans foreigners from buying Forest City project

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening