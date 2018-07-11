You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Xi Jinping pledges US$20b in loans to revive Middle East

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180711_YPXI11_3496595.jpg
Beijing has increased engagement in the Middle East as it plays an important role in Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road foreign policy plan.

Beijing

CHINESE President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged a package of US$20 billion in loans and about US$106 million in financial aid to Middle East nations, as part of what he called an "oil and gas plus" model to revive economic growth in the region.

Beijing has ramped up engagement in the Middle East in recent years as Arab nations play an important role in Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road foreign policy plan for strong trade routes linking China with Central and South-east Asia.

Development was key to resolving many security problems in the Middle East, Mr Xi told a gathering with representatives of 21 Arab nations in the Chinese capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We should treat each other frankly, not fear differences, not avoid problems, and have ample discussion on each aspect of foreign policy and development strategy," he said.

China would offer aid worth 100 million yuan (S$20.5 million) to Palestine to support economic development, besides providing a further 600 million yuan to Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, he added.

A consortium of banks from China and Arab nations, with a dedicated fund of US$3 billion, will also be set up, he said. It was unclear what the relationship between the bank consortium, financial aid and the overall loan package would be.

The loans will fund a plan of "economic reconstruction" and "industrial revival" that would include cooperation on oil and gas, nuclear and clean energy, Mr Xi said.

He urged "relevant sides" to respect the international consensus in the Israel-Palestine dispute, and called for it to be handled in a just manner, so as to avoid regional disruption. China, which traditionally played little role in the Middle East conflicts or diplomacy, despite its reliance on the region for energy supplies, has been trying to get more involved in resolving long-standing disputes.

China says that it sticks to a policy of "non-interference" when offering financial aid and deals to developing countries, which, coupled with development, can help resolve political, religious and cultural tension.

It applies this pattern of economic support, as well as a strict security regime, to its restive western region of Xinjiang.

But rights groups have criticised the approach, saying that the clampdown has further stoked, not eased, tension between the Muslim Uighur minority and the ethnic Han majority. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

India bankruptcy law pushes firms to pay up debts

Hong Kong fines Citi Asia unit HK$4m for "dark pool" breaches

Bankruptcy law is the push Indian companies needed to pay up

Bankruptcy law is the push Indian companies needed to pay up

Goldman leans on dealmakers to feed wealth-management ambitions

Goldman leans on dealmakers to feed wealth-management ambitions

Editor's Choice

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening