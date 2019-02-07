You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Zurich Insurance boosts net profit 24%, hikes dividend

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 2:12 PM

[ZURICH] Zurich Insurance stuck to its financial targets while reporting 2018 net income rose 24 per cent to US$3.72 billion and proposing to raise its dividend to 19 Swiss francs a share.

Analysts polled by Infront Data had on average expected 2018 net profit to rise 16 per cent to US$3.48 billion and a higher dividend of 18.9 Swiss francs per share.

"We have continued to strengthen our profitability and lower costs while growing our business, expanding our global footprint and broadening our range of innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of customers. This performance gives us great confidence as we enter the next phase of our development over the year ahead," chief executive Mario Greco said.

The group's business operating profit rose 20 per cent to US$4.6 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The insurer said it was well on track to deliver on 2017 to 2019 targets with US$1.1 billion in cumulative net cost savings achieved, a business operating profit after tax return on equity of 12.1 per cent and an estimated Zurich Economic Capital Model ratio of 125 per cent.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Turkey wealth fund hires banks for 1b euro loan: sources

Fraud allegations put Wirecard’s shy billionaire CEO in the spotlight

JPMorgan says boost your risk positions. And unwind those hedges

Bank branches lose influence in battle for US market share

Business insurer QBE names Jason Hammond CEO for Asia operations

Crypto universe may be in for new round of pain: Fundstrat

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
4 GCB market to take a breather this year?
5 More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Must Read

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World counter's 6% jump in early trading prompts SGX query

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening