Aviation's darkest hour

IN April last year, Changi Airport saw 5.58 million passengers breeze through its doors. This April, passenger traffic slumped by a staggering 99.5 per cent as airlines cancelled flights and grounded planes, turning the airport into a ghost town. A similar scenario has been playing across...
