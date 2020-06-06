You are here

Brand new ball game

What businesses and brands are doing differently in their Covid-crisis marketing, and how it works
Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM
"Given that 92% of car buyers research online before they buy, producing relevant, up-to-date content is critical for any brand." - Manisha Seewal, group chief marketing officer of Carro (above).
As intuitive as it may seem, online live classes were not something that Yoga Movement jumped on immediately. But in its interactions with clients, the idea kept coming up. The company eventually launched live classes on April 25. Yoga Movement’s creative and content manager Collette Miles (above).
As intuitive as it may seem, online live classes were not something that Yoga Movement jumped on immediately. But in its interactions with clients, the idea kept coming up. The company eventually launched live classes on April 25. Yoga Movement's studio (above).
"Consumers are still spending while at home, and one of the most effective ways to reach them is through digital marketing." - Shane Liuw (above), GM of First Page Digital.
"(Your prospects) want to know exactly how effective the products and services are in solving their current problems." - Jacky Tan (above), CEO of of Jack And Chaz.
AS the Covid-19 pandemic landed blows on the automotive industry, online used car marketplace Carro saw the number of users on its blog more than double from April to May. It wasn't that people were getting more interested in buying cars. In fact, the number of new vehicles registered in...

