You are here

Home > Brunch

Gigged out

How can we safeguard freelancers’ interests in today’s Covid-19 economy – and beyond?
Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20200912_BRUNCH1CC_4238742.jpg
GIGGED OUT: How can we safeguard freelancers’ interests in today’s Covid-19 economy – and beyond?
BT ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

BT_20200912_BRUNCH1DD_4238743.jpg
GIGGED OUT: How can we safeguard freelancers’ interests in today’s Covid-19 economy – and beyond?
BT ILLUSTRATION: TEOH YI-CHIE

BT_20200912_NICK_4238598.jpg
L to R: veteran theatre-makers Ivan Heng, Gaurav Kripalani and Adrian Pang. In late August, three theatre groups - Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and Wild Rice - launched The Pitch, a short film that shines a light on the financial challenges faced by the arts companies due to a lack of work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: HIRE DIGITAL

BT_20200912_NICK_4238598.jpg
"Hire Digital has seen growing numbers of senior professionals take on freelance engagements for highly skilled, high-value work to build in-demand skills, or as they transition their career to more technical or specialised roles." - Eileen Chan, talent director.
PHOTO: HIRE DIGITAL

BT_20200912_NICK_4238598.jpg
Ms See notes that while freelancers who have registered as sole proprietors or partners can still qualify for SIRS if they meet the other criteria of being an SEP, this is not so for those who form a private limited company.
PHOTO: NTUC

BT_20200912_NICK_4238598.jpg
“There are no new jobs for us. In the last two quarters, we have had almost no revenue. Companies are not commissioning any work for now because they have no budget to create videos and have bigger priorities like paying overheads,” says Mr Chee.
PHOTO: SINEMA MEDIA

After his usual gigs dried up, freelance performance artiste Stanley Seah was ready to dig into his savings amassed during the "bumper years" – until a friend introduced him to temporary work as a night-shift manager at a foreign worker dormitory in Tuas. He now works 12-hour shifts in a...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 12, 2020 06:06 AM
Stocks

Europe: M&A lifts shares despite Brexit worries

[BENGALURU] European shares ended a choppy trading session higher on Friday, as investors weighed signs of a pick up...

Sep 12, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends higher but Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq slid and the S&P 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and...

Sep 11, 2020 11:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

HOMEGROWN insurer Singapore Life (Singlife) intends to merge with Aviva Singapore in a deal valued at S$3.2 billion...

Sep 11, 2020 11:04 PM
Transport

Nissan to issue US$8b in US dollar-denominated debt

[TOKYO] Japan's Nissan Motor will issue US$8 billion in dollar-denominated debt and is considering euro-denominated...

Sep 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes ahead of new season

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that the Premier League's decision to return to a system...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.