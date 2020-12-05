You are here

Home > Brunch

Home sweet home-based businesses

Spurred by the pandemic, Singapore micro-entrepreneurs find a place in the digital economy
Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20201205_ABBRUNCH5P1_4353929-1.jpg
HOME SWEET HOME-BASED BUSINESSES: Spurred by the pandemic, Singapore micro-entrepreneurs find a place in the digital economy.
PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

BT_20201205_ABBRUNCH5P9_4353928-1.jpg
HOME SWEET HOME-BASED BUSINESSES Spurred by the pandemic, Singapore micro-entrepreneurs find a place in the digital economy
PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

BT_20201205_ABBRUNCH5E8OJ_4352252.jpg
Wendy Tang uses online platforms such as Pinterest and YouTube to pitch her home bakery Bakabee.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF WENDY TANG

BT_20201205_ABBRUNCH5E8OJ_4352252.jpg
"With an online storefront, each post has to be carefully worded and curated to maximise potential outreach and engagement." - Aron Ho, who runs cake shop Layere.
PHOTO: COURTESY OF ARON HO

THEY'RE small and informal, and - given that rules do not require registration with the authorities - no one knows for sure how many are around.

But home-based businesses (HBBs) were thrust into the spotlight earlier this year, when micro-entrepreneurs selling goods from their own...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 11:31 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Dec 4, 2020 11:06 PM
Garage

Gaming startup mod.io raises US$4m from Sequoia's Surge

MOD.IO, a content service for gaming studios, has raised US$4 million in seed capital led by led by Sequoia Capital...

Dec 4, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Ikea announces second India store

[MUMBAI] Ikea said on Friday it will open its second Indian store on December 18, seeking to woo the nation's...

Dec 4, 2020 10:59 PM
Life & Culture

Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

[NEW DELHI] An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World...

Dec 4, 2020 10:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Mystery surrounds US$7b outflow from Vanguard S&P 500 fund

[NEW YORK] A record outflow from one of Vanguard Group's biggest exchange-traded funds is stirring speculation over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for