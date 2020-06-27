You are here

Home > Brunch

Moving up the food chain: Have online grocers finally come into their own?

Have online grocers finally come into their own, after a big push to scale up amid the pandemic?
Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20200627_CTGROCERP1_4155556-1.jpg
MOVING UP THE FOOD CHAIN: Have online grocers finally come into their own, after a big push to scale up amid the pandemic?
PHOTO: iSTOCK, PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

BT_20200627_CTGROCER9_4155555-1.jpg
MOVING UP THE FOOD CHAIN: Have online grocers finally come into their own, after a big push to scale up amid the pandemic?
PHOTO: iSTOCK, PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG

BT_20200627_CTGROCER27SU_4155453.jpg
"We created an ‘essential items' list and set aside dedicated inbound capacity to stock up on these selected items. The list was reviewed weekly to reflect any new trends and developments." - Henry Low, Amazon Singapore's country manager.
PHOTO: AMAZON SINGAPORE

BT_20200627_CTGROCER27SU_4155453.jpg
Lazada Singapore’s Mr Chang points out that the online grocery industry has made significant headway compared to some eight years ago, when there was hardly a place for it.
PHOTO: LAZADA SINGAPORE

BT_20200627_CTGROCER27SU_4155453.jpg
FairPrice’s Mr Wong says about 60 per cent of its online orders now contain fresh products, compared to 20 per cent before Covid-19.
PHOTO: NTUC FAIRPRICE

BT_20200627_CTGROCER27SU_4155453.jpg
“Given the perishable nature of groceries, consumers not only expect their orders to be delivered on time but also fresh. Should there be issues with the order, retailers must also be able to provide strong customer service support to resolve issues quickly and in a customercentric manner.” - Bonar Silalahi, head of industrials and consumer goods and sector solutions group, UOB.
PHOTO: UOB

BT_20200627_CTGROCER27SU_4155453.jpg
University lecturer Lau Kong Cheen says the convenience of online grocery shopping at any time and not having to be bothered with carrying heavy loads of groceries home will be a boon for many, especially those with busy schedules.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE UNIVERSITY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

WHEN Singapore raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level to Orange in February, people flew into a grocery-hoarding frenzy. The usual quick supermarket run turned into a long-drawn ordeal for many, with checkout lanes lined with doomsday preppers grabbing essentials...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives letter from potential investor

HYFLUX announced in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has received a letter from Johnny Widjaja, who expressed...

Jun 26, 2020 11:16 PM
Real Estate

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said Friday it will close its stores around the world except for four locations that will...

Jun 26, 2020 11:03 PM
Garage

Luckin shares to be delisted on Monday

[BENGALURU] Luckin Coffee said on Friday Nasdaq notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be delisted...

Jun 26, 2020 11:01 PM
Stocks

US: Shares falls as Fed action weighs on bank stocks, virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day...

Jun 26, 2020 10:52 PM
Transport

Lufthansa digital, finance executive to leave

[BERLIN] Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.