You are here

Home > Brunch

Taking flight: How private jets are picking up where commercial airlines were left grounded

Demand for private jet travel has picked up where commercial airlines were left grounded
Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20201017_P1BR_4287389-1.jpg
TAKING FLIGHT: Demand for private jet travel has picked up where commercial airlines were left grounded.
BT ILLUSTRATION: TEOH YI-CHIE, SIMON ANG

BT_20201017_BRUNCH17AA_4285756-1.jpg
TAKING FLIGHT: Demand for private jet travel has picked up where commercial airlines were left grounded.
BT ILLUSTRATION: CHNG CHOON HIONG, SIMON ANG

BT_20201017_GULF_4285872.jpg
Executive Jets Asia, which does predominantly medical charters, has also been receiving enquiries of late from prospective customers exploring their options – including a query relating to a flight to nowhere.
PHOTO: EXECUTIVE JETS ASIA GROUP

BT_20201017_GULF_4285872.jpg
When the pandemic first erupted, Singapore Air Charter saw charter requests plummet by 60 per cent, but says demand later picked up to back near pre-Covid levels.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIR CHARTER

BT_20201017_GULF_4285872.jpg
OJets' fleet of Bombardier long-range business aircraft include three Global 6000s (above), a Global 5000 and a Challenger 650.
PHOTO: OJETS

TO SAY 2020 has been a turbulent year for aviation is putting it mildly. But while business and leisure travel dropped off a cliff early in the year, it soon emerged that there was urgent demand from a "need-to-fly" segment – repatriation flights and essential movements. These were needs that...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced on Friday on hopes that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available...

Oct 16, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

THE voluntary cash offer for SK Jewellery Group closed on Oct 16, with the offeror receiving valid acceptances...

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Technology

Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

[BENGALURU] Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an...

Oct 16, 2020 10:52 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Oct 16, 2020 10:49 PM
Technology

China-owned gaming firm Playtika files confidentially for US IPO

[BENGALURU] Playtika Holding, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Friday it has...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

US: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for