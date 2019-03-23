You are here

Home > Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

We retrace how the Tuaspring project kicked off, how it was financed, and how the business model floundered
Sat, Mar 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg

BT_20190323_MRBRUNCHCOVER_3732020.jpg
The Tuaspring Desalination Plant in Tuas
PHOTO: HYFLUX

BT_20190323_OLIVIA23_3732116.jpg
Olivia Lum, chief executive of Hyflux, and Anthoni Salim, chairman of the Salim Group, at a signing ceremony on Oct 18, 2018.
BT FILE PHOTO

BT_20190323_OLIVIA23_3732116.jpg
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the opening of Tuaspring on Sept 18, 2013. Beside him is Hyflux executive chairman Olivia Lum.
BT FILE PHOTO

IT was supposed to be Hyflux's springboard into the integrated water and power project segment. But the Tuaspring water desalination plant, which Hyflux chose to append with a power generation plant, turned out to be the membrane technology firm's toughest project of all. The Business Times

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal
2 Will Salim-Medco walk away from Hyflux deal?
3 PUB to Salim-Medco: Don't use us as excuse to pull out of Hyflux deal
4 Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans
5 Penny scandal: Brokers lost S$350m; ex-IPCO exec to serve 3 years in prison
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

BT_20190323_GARUDA23_3732274.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Transport

Garuda cancels order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets after crashes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening