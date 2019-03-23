The Hyflux story so far

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IT was supposed to be Hyflux's springboard into the integrated water and power project segment. But the Tuaspring water desalination plant, which Hyflux chose to append with a power generation plant, turned out to be the membrane technology firm's toughest project of all. The Business Times
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg