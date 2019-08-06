You are here

10 largest healthcare stocks on SGX average 5.7% YTD return

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 4:44 PM
OUT of 19 healthcare providers listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with a combined market capitalisation of about S$23 billion, the 10 largest providers contributed over S$20 billion and averaged a total return of 5.7 per cent over the first seven months of 2019.

Going by SGX data on Tuesday, the three best performing healthcare stocks are ISEC Healthcare, Health Management International (HMI) and Singapore O&G – which averaged a total return of 31.2 per cent over the same period.

Top performer ISEC Healthcare has a total return year to date (YTD) was at 45.2 per cent, and a market capitalisation of S$181 million. The counter closed at S$0.345 on Monday, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent.

The next best performing is HMI, with a total return YTD of 34.1 per cent and a market capitalisation of S$603 million. HMI shares closed flat at S$0.72 on Monday.

Singapore O&G, which takes the third spot, has a total return YTD of 14.2 per cent and a market capitalisation of S$186 million.

The 19 healthcare providers listed on the SGX operate patient care services and facilities in Singapore and globally which include laboratories, hospitals, nursing homes and clinics.

Services and treatments provided range from family medicine, dentistry, endoscopy and aesthetics to gynaecology, oncology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and cord blood banking.

