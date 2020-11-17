11 former Robinsons staff seek help from MOM and TADM

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SOME 11 former employees of Robinsons have approached the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) for help over the payment of retrenchment benefit, salary-in-lieu of notice and encashment of unconsumed annual leave.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes