You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

16 warning signs of a company in trouble - a guide for retail investors

Report is by corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen, NUS prof Richard Tan, and sponsored by accounting professional body CPA Australia
Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

lwx_mak_050419_2.jpg
A new report by corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen - listing 16 of the most important red flags and warning signs - purports to help you do just that, while also teaching you how to look at a company's business model and its key events and transactions.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

EVER wished you had a checklist of the warning signs that indicate to you if the company you've invested in, or were thinking of investing in, was in trouble?

A new report by corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen - listing 16 of the most important red flags and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

lwx_koh_050419_4.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Technology

Singapore 'ideal' for EU firms to enter S-E Asia

Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

'Possible' to defer deadline for Singapore-JB RTS link

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening