You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

2013 penny stock crash case enters committal hearing

Wed, May 30, 2018 - 5:55 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

A COMMITTAL hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence for the 2013 penny stock crash case to proceed to trial commenced Wednesday at the Supreme Court.

Malaysian businessman John Soh Chee Wen and former CEO of IPCO International Quah Su-Ling stand accused of manipulating stock prices of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Corp. The subsequent crash saw S$8 billion wiped out on the Singapore Exchange within three days in October 2013.

Soh is represented by Narayanan Sreenivasan, Selvarajan Balamurugan and Jason Lim Wei Liang of Straits Law Practice. Quah is represented by Philip Fong, Lynn Wong, Sui Yi Xiong and Liew Jia Min of Eversheds Harry Elias.

Goh Hin Calm, who resigned in March from his role as interim CEO of IPCO International, is accused of being an accomplice to the pair. He is represented by Nicholas Jeyaraj s/o Narayanan and Cheryl Chan of Nicholas & Tan Partnership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The prosecution, led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Peter Koy, named a total of 67 witnesses and will bring 13 of them to the stand over the course of the committal hearing, scheduled to last till Friday.

Companies & Markets

SIA to relaunch direct flights to New York on Oct 11

Investors' watchdog SIAS withdraws 'Most Transparent Company Award' from Midas

Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30

Chasen Q4 profit surges 95% on China specialist relocation business

Stocks to watch: SATS, Yoma Strategic, MM2 Asia, Manulife US Reit

First Sponsor unit sells part of Chengdu mixed-used project for S$97.5m

Editor's Choice

BT_20180530_SAM_3454053.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal

BT_20180530_NSE_3454102.jpg
May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX heads for arbitration with NSE amid Nifty dispute

May 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo puts 53 directors, execs on watchlist

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
4 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
5 Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_japan_300518.jpg
May 30, 2018
Stocks

Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis

May 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Wages of workers up 3.2% in 2017, after factoring in inflation: MOM survey

GM1.jpg
May 30, 2018
Real Estate

Gilstead Mansion owners launch en bloc tender, seek at least S$68m

May 30, 2018
Real Estate

JTC tenders 2 sites, releases another for sale application

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening