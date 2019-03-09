You are here

2013 penny stock crash: Goh Hin Calm to plead guilty on March 20

Interested parties will be watching trial to see if Goh will turn prosecution witness
Goh faces six counts of abetting Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling in stock price manipulation.

THE High Court has fixed March 20 to hear the plea of Goh Hin Calm, who is being accused of aiding his two co-accused in rigging the market before the prices of three penny stocks went into a tailspin in October 2013.

The 59-year-old Singaporean is expected to admit to

