2013 penny stock crash: Goh Hin Calm to plead guilty on March 20

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE High Court has fixed March 20 to hear the plea of Goh Hin Calm, who is being accused of aiding his two co-accused in rigging the market before the prices of three penny stocks went into a tailspin in October 2013.
The 59-year-old Singaporean is expected to admit to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg