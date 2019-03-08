You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

2013 penny stock crash: Goh to plead guilty on Mar 20

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:29 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE court has fixed March 20 for the plea of Goh Hin Calm to be taken for aiding his two co-accused to rig the market before the prices of three penny stocks went into a tailspin in October 2013.

The Business Times understands that Goh, 59, on March 20 is going to admit to being an accomplice of Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling in the alleged manipulation of the stocks of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Corp - collectively known as BAL.

He will make his mitigation plea through his lawyer Adrian Wee on the same day before High Court judge Hoo Sheau Peng.

The trial of the two Malaysians has since been rescheduled to March 25 from next Monday, following the 11th-hour change of heart by Goh to plead guilty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Whether Goh would become a prosecution witness after pleading guilty is likely to be closely watched.

Soh, who is better known as John, has been portrayed by the prosecution as the mastermind behind the conspiracy to prop up the stock prices of BAL. He and his 54-year-old alleged co-conspirator Quah are accused of orchestrating the manipulation scheme by placing hundreds of thousands of trades through an extensive web of 189 trading accounts in the names of 59 individuals and corporations in 20 financial institutions – all of which were said to be controlled by the duo.

Goh, who is out on bail, is accused of being the "treasurer" of these manipulated trades and to have "intentionally" aided the 59-year-old Soh and Quah to create a false market for the BAL shares.

The BAL stocks saw a spectacular implosion in October 2013, wiping off S$8 billion in total market value. Both Soh and Quah are contesting the allegations. He faces 189 charges including eight counts for allegedly tampering with witnesses or have made such attempts while Quah, the former Ipco International chief executive, has 178 charges.

Soh was arrested in November 2016 and is the only one out of the three accused in remand, after failed attempts to be on bail. He is represented by Senior Counsel N Sreenivasan and Quah by Philip Fong.

Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: UOB Kay Hian, Lim & Tan Securities initiate coverage on Koufu with 'buy'

Serial System's associated company Tong Chiang to be wound up

SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Alliance Mineral Assets names new CFO

Del Monte Pacific back in the black for Q3 with US$2.6m profit

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

hyflux_2x.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Minister Heng Swee Keat urges enterprises to tap programmes, grants

Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

World's top-performing stock halted after mysterious 8,500% gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening