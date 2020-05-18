You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

2.5% of workers at NSL's Dubai unit test positive for Covid-19

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 8:43 AM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

DESPITE precautions taken, 2.5 per cent of workers with mild symptoms at NSL subsidiary Dubai Precast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as at April 30, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Monday.

It did not disclose the number of workers who tested...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Covid-19 market turmoil: Is the worst over?

Japfa fishes for growth in aquaculture

Eagle Hospitality Trust posts US$8.9m Q1 loss

Transformation coming soon to lagging Hang Seng Index

Alibaba on track to recovery

ThaiBev expects Covid-19 to accelerate off-premise sales

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 08:15 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher despite weak growth data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday following modest gains on Wall Street as investors appeared to shrug...

May 18, 2020 08:13 AM
Technology

Apple reopening 25 more US stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

[BENGALURU] Apple Inc will this week reopen more than 25 of its branded stores in the United States, a company...

May 18, 2020 08:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp said on Monday that Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will resign from its board, in the latest...

May 18, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Japan slips into recession, worst yet to come as pandemic wreaks havoc

[TOKYO] Japan's economy slipped into recession for the first time in 4-1/2 years, GDP data showed on Monday, putting...

UPDATED 2 min ago
May 18, 2020 08:04 AM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell says 'medical metrics' most important data for US economy now: CBS

[WASHINGTON] The most important data for the US economy right now are the "medical metrics" around the coronavirus...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.