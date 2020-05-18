2.5% of workers at NSL's Dubai unit test positive for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
DESPITE precautions taken, 2.5 per cent of workers with mild symptoms at NSL subsidiary Dubai Precast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as at April 30, the mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Monday.
It did not disclose the number of workers who tested...
