3 Camsing Healthcare independent directors resign over audit concerns

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 8:58 PM
THREE independent directors of Mainboard-listed Camsing Healthcare have resigned, partly citing matters that auditors have raised, the company announced on Thursday.

The resignations, with effect from March 20, were of Kenneth Chin, Maurice Tan and Ong Wei Jin. They had all been independent directors since November 2015. All three resigned for personal reasons and a matter set out in the announcements - unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between them and the board of directors.

"The independent directors note that the auditors have raised certain matters arising from their audit work and pending resolution of those questions are stopping their audit," said all three. "The independent directors urge the management to address these and any other matters and concerns of the auditors so that the audit may continue and in a timely manner."

The same paragraph was also cited as a matter that "needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders", in the Singapore Exchange announcements.

Camsing shares closed unchanged at S$1.07 on Thursday before the announcements.

