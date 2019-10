FOR the five trading sessions spanning Sept 27 to Oct 3, the Straits Times Index (STI) declined 1.2 per cent with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 1.8 per cent decline. This has brought the STI's 2019 total return through to Oct 3, to 4.2 per cent....