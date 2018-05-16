You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

3Cnergy to place out 101.6m new shares to Peter Lim-backed Catpital Private for S$2.24m

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 8:55 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CATALIST-listed 3Cnergy has entered into a subscription agreement with Peter Lim-backed Catpital Private, which has agreed to subscribe for around 101.64 million new shares at S$0.022 per share.

The price is a discount of around 7.56 per cent to the weighted average price of S$0.0238 for trades done on May 14, the full market day before the signing of the agreement. This will enable it to raise net proceeds - after expenses - of nearly S$2.24 million.

Catpital Private is an investment holding company owned by billionaire investor Peter Lim.

This comes after 3Cnergy completed a 1-for-1 rights issue, on the basis of one rights share at 2.2 Singapore cents for every share held, where 93.4 per cent of the offering was subscribed. It had raised S$31.5 million from the rights issue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Of the 1.53 billion rights shares that were offered, the company received valid acceptances for 1.43 billion rights shares and excess applications for 2.1 million rights shares. Excess applications were satisfied from the 104 million rights shares that were not validly taken up or accepted by shareholders. At the close of the rights issue, some 101.64 million rights shares remained unsubscribed.

3Cnergy said: "The board is of the view that it is in the company's best interests if subscribers could be produced for such number of shares equivalent to the unsubscribed rights shares in order that the company may raise an anount equivalent to the proceeds of the rights issue as if all the rights shares had been fully subscribed for."

The company said that it intends to use the net proceeds to repay term loans and for working capital.

The 101.64 million shares will represent 3.31 per cent of 3Cnergy's enlarged issue and paid up share capital after the share placement and rights issue.

Companies & Markets

Noble independent director to take over as chairman of audit committee from June 1

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Keppel, Aspen

Manulife US Reit to raise US$197.2m from 22-for-100 preferential offering

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

Keppel inks deal to sell five existing rigs for US$745m

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

May 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Keppel, Aspen

nz_noble_160518.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble independent director to take over as chairman of audit committee from June 1

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening