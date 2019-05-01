4 directors voted out at drama-filled Shanghai Turbo AGM

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-listed precision manufacturer Shanghai Turbo Enterprises wrapped up a drama-filled annual general meeting for the third straight year.
Shareholders rejected the audited financial statements for the year to Dec 31, 2018, and will not let the company allot and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg