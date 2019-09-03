You are here

5 nominees emerge as category winners of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Singapore

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 2:46 PM
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 – Media and Entertainment: Mr. Ron Tan, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Cityneon Holdings
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 – Education: Mrs. Ng Gim Choo, Founder and Managing Director, EtonHouse International Education Group
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 – Digital Media Supply Chain: Mr. David (Hyonmoo) Lee, CEO, IYUNO Media Group
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 – Workspace Solutions: Mr. Kong Wan Sing, Founder and CEO, JustCo
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 – Financial Services: Mr. Yeah Hiang Nam (PBM) Managing Director and CEO, ValueMax Group Limited
FIVE entrepreneurs have been named category winners in the 18th annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 awards on Tuesday.

They are:

• Ron Tan, executive chairman and group CEO of Cityneon Holdings, winner in the media and entertainment category;

• Ng Gim Choo, founder and managing director of EtonHouse International Education Group, winner in the education category;

• David (Hyonmoo) Lee, CEO of IYUNO Media Group, winner in the digital media supply chain category;

• Kong Wan Sing, founder and CEO of JustCo, winner in the workspace solutions category; and

• Yeah Hiang Nam (PBM), managing director and CEO of ValueMax Group Limited, winner in the financial services category.

The five winners were selected from close to 40 nominations by an independent judging panel.

The winners will be honoured at a gala to be held on Oct 3 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress Ng Chee Meng will be the guest of honour.

At the gala, one of the five winners will be named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Singapore, and will represent the Republic to compete with contenders from more than 50 countries at the annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year award in Monte Carlo in 2020.

EY also named the winners of two honorary awards.

Dennis A Uy, chairman and president of Udenna Corporation, won the EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence award, which recognises successful South-east Asian businesses that contribute to the region's economy and community. Far East Organization was named the winner of the the EY Family Business Award of Excellence.

