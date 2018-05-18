You are here
56 business services now use MyInfo, after bank trial: GovTech
The government portal helps the public do away with time-consuming paperwork and online forms
Singapore
SOME 56 business services have tied up with a digital government vault for personal information, about a year after a pilot scheme was rolled out in the banking sector.
The new corporate partners join 100 public services available through the MyInfo platform, the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg