You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

6 new underlying stocks to widen range of Single Stock DLCs: SGX

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 5:42 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

A NEW batch of Single Stock Daily Leverage Certificates (DLCs) comprising six new underlying stocks, including mainboard-listed City Developments (CDL), Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will start trading on July 3, SGX said in a press statement on Friday. 

DLCs are financial instruments issued by a third-party financial institution, in this case Societe Generale, and are traded on the SGX securities market. DLCs seek to achieve short-term investment results that correspond to the daily magnified performance of the underlying index or stock.

The six underlying stocks consist of three Singapore stocks, namely CDL, SIA and SGX, as well as three Hong Kong stocks - Sunny Optical, AAC Technologies and Sands China. 

Among other things, the Single Stock DLCs will provide five times leverage exposure to the daily performance of the underlying stock for both long and short positions. While the Single Stock DLCs will expire in three years on June 30, 2022, they are generally designed for short-term trading, with typical holding periods ranging from intra-day to five trading sessions, SGX said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With five times leverage on the daily performance of the underlying stock, the DLCs provide investors with the ability to make enhanced returns within a short period of time, but there is also the risk of substantial losses if the underlying stock moves against the investor, SGX added.

The Singapore bourse also noted that DLCs offer a cheaper alternative to gain leveraged exposure to blue-chip stocks. The new batch of Single Stock DLCs are priced between S$0.35 and S$0.60, depending on the underlying stock. This means that investors can gain 5x leverage exposure to the underlying stock with a lower capital outlay. For example, to achieve the same S$5,000 exposure as buying the CDL stock, an investor only needs to spend S$1,000 to purchase the 5x DLCs on CDL.      In comparison to other leveraged instruments such as Contract for Differences (CFDs), the trading commission charged by the broker for DLCs is also usually lower on average, SGX said.

It also noted that DLCs are products with features that might be more complex in nature, and are only suitable for investors with investment knowledge of more complex products, and have a high risk tolerance. Thus, all investors need to be qualified to trade in Specified Investment Products to be able to trade these products.

Lastly, the addition of these six new underlying stocks will widen the Single Stock DLCs offering to 56 DLCs. With the introduction of this second batch of Single Stock DLCs, traders can look forward to a wider range of underlyings, including key Asian indices such as the MSCI Singapore Index and Hang Seng indices, as well as a total of 26 underlying Singapore and Hong Kong single stocks, SGX said.

Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets deadline extensions to announce 2018/19 financial results

First Resources raises investment in subsidiary by S$37.7m

Funan mall reopens after S$560m renovation

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on LionGold's financial statements

Singtel names Ng Kuo Pin as new CEO for unit NCS

Cash offer to delist Memtech extended to July 12

Editor's Choice

ak_mas_2706.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore reviewing again 2019 growth forecast: MAS chief

nwy_sgx_280619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX revamps to drive growth in multiple asset classes

BT_20190628_LMXEGM28A_3820982.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Minorities block Challenger's delisting; exit offer will lapse

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
4 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
5 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgworkers_2806.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
SME

SMEs to get extra S$10,000 subsidy to help train workers

housing.jpg
Jun 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Housing loans extend drop in May but overall lending rises on business loans: MAS data

Jun 28, 2019
Real Estate

Government trims again industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

Jun 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek takes 21.7% stake in Li & Fung's logistics business for US$300m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening