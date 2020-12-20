You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

Sun, Dec 20, 2020 - 7:49 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

TIANJIN Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group announced on Sunday that Jinhushen Biological Medical Science and Technology will be acquiring a 67 per cent stake in its controlling shareholder Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

As at Dec 20, Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings holds 42.8 per cent of the total number of issued shares of Tianjin Zhong Zin.

This comes as Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings' owner, Tianjin Bohai State-owned Assets Management, is transferring 67 per cent of its stake in Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings via a public tender for sale, as part of a drive in China to reform the state-owned enterprise. Jinhushen Biological Medical Science and Technology was the only successful bidder.

Shareholders of Jinhushen Biological Medical Science and Technology are Liuliguang Medical Development Co, Shenzhen Qianhai Furong Asset Management Co, Shenzhen Ruice Biological Medical Development Co and Hainan Special Economic Zone Yousheng Enterprise Management Limited Partnership. They hold 35 per cent, 34 per cent, 16 per cent and 15 per cent equity interest respectively.

With the acquisition, the Securities Industry Council of Singapore confirmed that any person which acquires statutory control of Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings will be required to make an offer for shares not held by such person and its concert parties.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A mandatory cash offer – known as the S Offer Shares – will be required for shares listed on the Singapore Exchange not already held by offeror Tianjin Pharmaceutical Singapore International Investment and Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings. A separate mandatory cash offer, or the A Offer Shares, will also be made for shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The chain offers will not be made unless and until the acquisition is completed, and the chain offer condition is satisfied or waived.

Last week, the group's share price surge prompted a query from the Singapore Exchange. The counter hit an intraday high of US$1.10 before easing slightly to US$1.05, up 11.7 per cent or US$0.11 before the midday break.

It continued its upward trajectory in the afternoon, rising US$0.13 or 13.8 per cent to US$1.07 as at 2.41pm, with some 5.3 million shares changing hands. Tianjin Zhong Xin later called for a trading halt.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

MAS rejects appeal by shareholder of Eagle Hospitality Reit's manager

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

STI top gainer Sembcorp faces rougher ride next year

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

SIA to resume non-stop flights from LA and NY from Jan 18

UK businesses seek grace period to adjust to post-Brexit rules

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 20, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS rejects appeal by shareholder of Eagle Hospitality Reit's manager

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) confirmed on Sunday that the appeal from the shareholder of Eagle...

Dec 20, 2020 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (Dec 20), all of which were imported....

Dec 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

SINGAPORE Medical Group is in discussions with a third party regarding a possible transaction involving the company'...

Dec 20, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

[BENGALURU] Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected...

Dec 20, 2020 03:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

[MANILA] The Philippine peso is seen notching a third year of gains in 2021 as the sluggish economic recovery curbs...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

US Congress poised to vote on Covid aid package after Fed compromise

US shoppers grab last-minute holiday gifts, pick up online orders in-store

The household product cleaning up more than just your countertops

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for