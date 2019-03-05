8Telecom sees executive director changes amid board reshuffle

MAINBOARD-listed 8Telecom International Holdings annnounced a reshuffle of its board on Tuesday.

Wan Guang, 33, and Liu Lu, 40, resigned as executive directors on March 4 to pursue other career opportunities and interests.

Both left after short stints in the company, with Mr Wan and Mr Liu having been appointed executive directors on Nov 26, 2018, and Oct 4, 2018, respectively.

The information communications company also announced on Tuesday that Shan Chuanlong, 35, and Long Hong, 36, were appointed as executive directors.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Mr Shan, who joined 8Telecom in May 2018, previously worked in the Hong Kong sales department of Eastern Airlines from Oct 2012 to May 2018.

Mr Long was senior engineer at Guangzhou Tianhe Internet from 2009 to 2013, and software engineer in Eastern Airlines from 2013 to July 2018.

Both have no prior experience as director, and will be briefed on the duties, responsibilities and liabilities of directors of companies in Singapore, as well as the regulatory issues relating to 8Telecom to ensure that they are familiar with the company's governance practices.

They will oversee general operations and office administrative support, and research and identify relevant prospects of business opportunities, interested investors, potential and key stakeholders, and proposals.

The board also said it is in the process of looking for suitable candidates for an independent director position inSingapore and one who will be able to serve as chairman of the audit committee.