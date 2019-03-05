You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

8Telecom sees executive director changes amid board reshuffle

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 8:29 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-listed 8Telecom International Holdings annnounced a reshuffle of its board on Tuesday.

Wan Guang, 33, and Liu Lu, 40, resigned as executive directors on March 4 to pursue other career opportunities and interests.

Both left after short stints in the company, with Mr Wan and Mr Liu having been appointed executive directors on Nov 26, 2018, and Oct 4, 2018, respectively.

The information communications company also announced on Tuesday that Shan Chuanlong, 35, and Long Hong, 36, were appointed as executive directors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Shan, who joined 8Telecom in May 2018, previously worked in the Hong Kong sales department of Eastern Airlines from Oct 2012 to May 2018.

Mr Long was senior engineer at Guangzhou Tianhe Internet from 2009 to 2013, and software engineer in Eastern Airlines from 2013 to July 2018.

Both have no prior experience as director, and will be briefed on the duties, responsibilities and liabilities of directors of companies in Singapore, as well as the regulatory issues relating to 8Telecom to ensure that they are familiar with the company's governance practices. 

They will oversee general operations and office administrative support, and research and identify relevant prospects of business opportunities, interested investors, potential and key stakeholders, and proposals.

The board also said it is in the process of looking for suitable candidates for an independent director position inSingapore and one who will be able to serve as chairman of the audit committee.

Companies & Markets

Far East Group to buy air-con engineering firm with S$7m cash, share issuance

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Novo Tellus eyes cloud megatrend with S$12m bet on Procurri

Changing hands

Ted Baker founder and CEO quits after misconduct allegations

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening