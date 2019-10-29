You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

A-HTrust Q2 DPS falls to 1.38 S cents on absence of divestment proceeds

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 6:56 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) posted higher gross revenue for the second quarter ended September. But its distribution per stapled security (DPS) declined, mainly because there was an absence of divestment.

A-HTrust's gross revenue stood at S$47.48 million, 2.4 per cent higher than S$46.37 million for the year-ago period. And net property income was 3.5 per cent higher year-on-year, having risen from S$20.46 million to S$21.17 million. This was mainly due to the contribution from the three WBF-branded hotels in Japan and ibis Ambassador Seoul Insadong that were acquired between September 2018 and December 2018.

The increase was partially offset by the weaker performance of the Australia portfolio, and further exacerbated by weaker Australian dollar and Korean won against Singapore dollar, said A-HTrust in a press statement released on Tuesday after market close.

Income available for distribution having taking into account working capital was S$15.72 million, 5.1 per cent lower than S$16.57 million a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DPS was 1.38 Singapore cents, lower than the 1.46 cents for the corresponding period a year ago. This was mainly due to the absence of partial distribution of the partial proceeds from divestment of S$1.7 million made in the corresponding quarter last year.

SEE ALSO

Unitholders give overwhelming support to merger of Ascott Reit, A-HTrust

DPS will be paid on Dec 4.

Overall gearing ratio as at Sept 30 was 33.8 per cent, with the average interest rate for the quarter at 1.8 per cent and over 80 per cent of the borrowings on fixed rates. The weighted average debt maturity as at Sept 30 is 3.3 years.

The proposed combination of A-HTrust and Ascott Residence Trust was approved by stapled security-holders at the extraordinary general meeting and scheme meeting last week. Subject to the combination being sanctioned by the court, the last day of trading of the stapled securities of A-HTrust is expected to be Dec 16, with the expected delisting of the trust on Jan 3, 2020.

A-HTrust units ended flat at S$1.17 on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy to sell 30% stake in Andaman II production sharing contract

SATS, Sembcorp join hands for green push, starting with solar energy systems

SembMarine's 3D printing of construction, repair parts gets quality assurance

Hot stock: EHT up 8.3% after sponsor says it will pay for Queen Mary repairs

Dyna-Mac founder, chairman and CEO Desmond Lim dies

Raffles Medical Q3 profit down 16.9% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 29, 2019 06:22 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares add 0.4% on sustained Brexit, trade deal hopes

SINGAPORE’S Straits Times Index (STI) opened 1 per cent higher but investors took to booking profits after last week...

Oct 29, 2019 05:50 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 7.79...

Oct 29, 2019 05:37 PM
Magazines

Brexit election? Johnson makes fresh bid to break the deadlock

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a fresh bid for an election to break the Brexit deadlock on Tuesday...

Oct 29, 2019 05:25 PM
Consumer

Beiersdorf adhesives sales hit by auto industry slowdown

[BERLIN] German consumer goods firm Beiersdorf reported a fall in sales of adhesives to the auto industry in the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly