A-HTrust suspends trading; books closure on Dec 18

TRADING of Ascendas Hospitality Trust's (A-HTrust) stapled securities have been suspended on Tuesday at 9am, according to a filing by the trust's manager before market opened.

The manager had said in a filing on Dec 5 that books closure will be on Wednesday, 5pm. This is to determine the entitlements of A-HTrust stapled securityholders regarding the trust scheme of arrangement for the proposed combination of A-HTrust and Ascott Residence Trust.

The expected date for the allotment and issue of the consideration units and payment of cash consideration to A-HTrust stapled securityholders is Dec 31. The delisting of A-HTrust is scheduled for Jan 3, 2020.

The counter closed at S$1.12 on Monday, up three Singapore cents or 2.8 per cent.