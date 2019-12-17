You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

A-HTrust suspends trading; books closure on Dec 18

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 9:11 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

TRADING of Ascendas Hospitality Trust's (A-HTrust) stapled securities have been suspended on Tuesday at 9am, according to a filing by the trust's manager before market opened.

The manager had said in a filing on Dec 5 that books closure will be on Wednesday, 5pm. This is to determine the entitlements of A-HTrust stapled securityholders regarding the trust scheme of arrangement for the proposed combination of A-HTrust and Ascott Residence Trust.

The expected date for the allotment and issue of the consideration units and payment of cash consideration to A-HTrust stapled securityholders is Dec 31. The delisting of A-HTrust is scheduled for Jan 3, 2020.

The counter closed at S$1.12 on Monday, up three Singapore cents or 2.8 per cent. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Thai bourse aims to surpass Singapore's capitalisation by 2023

IPOs in Asia-Pacific resilient this year, but could slow down in 2020

Asian equities seen gaining 3-4% following 'Phase One' deal

Diversify amid economic uncertainty: HSBC

Updates on UE, Citic Envirotech buyouts

Changing hands

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 09:06 AM
Real Estate

Sim Lim Square launches 2nd bid for collective sale with extra space

Singapore gadget central Sim Lim Square has launched its second collective sale tender with a sweetener for...

Dec 17, 2019 09:00 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's central bank opens door to Feb rate cut if needed

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank has opened the door to another cut in interest rates as early as February should...

Dec 17, 2019 08:53 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Yanlord, United Engineers, Oxley, Cromwell E-Reit, Citic Envirotech, SIIC Environment

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Dec 17, 2019 08:49 AM
Technology

Instagram says will fight misinformation with fact-check allies

[SAN FRANCISCO] Instagram on Monday went global in its fight against misinformation, making alliances with fact-...

Dec 17, 2019 08:40 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher supported by US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, supported by rallies in US shares to fresh record levels due to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly