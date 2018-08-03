A-HTrust's 1Q DPS up 3.1%, lifted by divestment

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust's (A-HTRUST) distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the first quarter ended 30 June rose 3.1 per cent to 1.35 Singapore cents, thanks to the partial distribution of the proceeds from divesting two hotels in Beijing, and lower net finance costs.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg