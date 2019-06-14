You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

A-iTrust to invest in forward purchase of special economic zone development in Pune

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 8:11 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust (A-iTrust) said after trading hours on Friday that it will be investing in a forward purchase of BlueRidge 3, a 1.8 million square feet special economic zone development located at Hinjewadi, Pune for a total estimated purchase consideration of about S$194.34 million.

A-iTrust will also provide project funding as part of the agreement with vendors Nalanda Shelter Private Limited (NSPL) and Brickmix Developers Private Limited.

BlueRidge 3 will be developed over two phases comprising two IT office buildings and a cafeteria block. The project is located in Hinjewadi Phase 1, a well-established IT cluster and is in close vicinity of BlueRidge 2, an existing asset within the portfolio.

Initially and during the construction period, A-iTrust's investment will be through debt to be used towards repayment of certain existing liabilities and construction. The forward purchase acquisition will be after completion of the project and is subject to receipt of occupancy certificate and other key conditions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a result of the acquisition of BlueRidge 3, A-iTrust's committed portfolio size will increase by 7 per cent from approximately 20.2 million square feet to approximately 22 million square feet.

Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of the trustee-manager, said: "BlueRidge 3 is located in close proximity to BlueRidge 2 and would help our tenants to gain economies of scale and cater to their future expansion, while offering their employees a work-live-play environment within BlueRidge township."

Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat Q1 net profit slides 91% with no sales project launched

Memtech IFA says Chuang family's S$1.35/share cash offer 'fair and reasonable'

Indomie maker's 32.75 S cents revised buyout offer for Indofood Agri 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

Rich Capital in process of getting S$2m advance payment guarantee from associate

Sino Grandness completes half of share placement, remaining S$3.4m due from investor

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening