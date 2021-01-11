A rebound for gold amid jitters

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AS the world ushers in 2021 after the festivities, it is likely there is still a way to go before we can expect a recovery of sorts, despite some early market optimism. Gold has staged an impressive rebound from the lows of US$1,820 per ounce to the recent highs of US$1,937.
Covid-19...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes