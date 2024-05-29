The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Abercrombie raises outlook, extending ‘90s fashion comeback

The retailer now expects net growth to rise around 10% for the year, up from a previous estimate of 4% to 6%

Published Wed, May 29, 2024 · 09:06 PM
Share this article.

Abercrombie & Fitch raised its full-year outlook after it blew past first-quarter sales estimates and extended its bounce back from the teen fashion graveyard.

The retailer now expects net growth to rise around 10 per cent for the year, up from a previous estimate of 4 per cent to 6 per cent, the New Albany, Ohio-based company said in a statement on Wednesday (May 29).

Revenue rose for the sixth straight quarter to US$1 billion. Same-store sales at the Abercrombie namesake brand climbed 29 per cent in the period, compared with an estimate of 17 per cent growth. Hollister’s comparable-store sales were also up 13 per cent, beating estimates of 8 per cent. 

The company continues to cater to the rapidly changing tastes of Gen Z and millennial consumers, with expanded offerings spanning wedding attire to office wear. Competitors haven’t been so lucky: VF Corp, the owner of Vans and Timberland, reported a seventh consecutive quarter of falling sales, with a loss in each major brand last week. 

Through Tuesday, the company’s stock had risen 73 per cent so far this year, compared with an 11 per cent gain in the S&P 500 Index. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Corp earnings
Retail
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here