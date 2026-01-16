About 30 SGX listcos show early interest in Value Unlock programme to lift valuations

Market participants say weak disclosure and poor investor engagement often drive mispricing on the exchange – gaps the initiative aims to close

At a panel discussion at the SID Chairpersons Guild and SID Board Academy launch on Friday were (from left) Jasmine Koh of UBS Wealth Management; Hian Goh, co-founder of Openspace; Pauline Ng of JP Morgan Asset Management; and Kenneth Tang from Amova Asset Management. PHOTO: SID

[SINGAPORE] Around 30 Singapore Exchange (SGX)-listed companies have made early inquiries into the newly launched Value Unlock programme, underscoring growing interest in efforts to lift valuations by sharpening corporate strategy and investor communication.

The initiative was rolled out alongside the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) S$5 billion Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).

It reflects a broader push to address market mispricing that can arise when demand and supply do not move in tandem, said market participants at the sidelines of the launch of the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID) Chairpersons Guild programme on Friday (Jan 16).