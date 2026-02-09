About 60,000 users still hit by Singtel-owned Optus’ mobile service outage

Majority of customers have restored their services after restarting their phones, says Optus spokesperson

The outage on Monday (Feb 9) followed a technical failure in September 2025, which contributed to the deaths of two people. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] After several hours of mobile service disruptions on Monday (Feb 9), the majority of Optus customers have restored their services while some 60,000 users remain affected.

It was reported earlier that 220,000 customers were initially affected by the outage, but the number fell to 115,000. Optus, a subsidiary of telco giant Singtel , was also said to be unsure about what caused the outage.

In the latest statement, an Optus spokesperson said: “We have seen a further significant reduction in impacted customers, around 60,000 remain, with the majority of customers already having restored services after restarting their phones.”