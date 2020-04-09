You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ABS gives cash incentive to small businesses that sign up for PayNow

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 4:53 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sgKellyNgBT

The Association of Banks in Singapore will give away S$500,000 as a reward to small businesses that sign up for PayNow, in a drive to encourage greater use of digital payments to minimise community spread of Covid-19. The first 20,000 small businesses to sign up for the service between now and July 31 will get a cash incentive of S$25 each.

Those that receive more than 10 payments via the peer-to-peer fund-transfer service during the period will receive an additional incentive of up to S$50, the ABS said in a statement on Thursday.

Nine banks here offer PayNow: DBS/POSB, OCBC Bank, UOB, Citibank, Standard Chartered, HSBC, Maybank, Bank of China, and Industrial and Commercial Bank.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it is working closely with ABS to increase adoption of e-payments among businesses and individuals. The authority said it expects financial institutions to provide as many basic financial services as possible through digital channels that will not require clients' physical presence in their premises.

The Singapore central bank said in a statement on Thursday: "The MAS urges individuals and businesses to use digital financial services and e-payments, and to minimise visits to the premises of financial institutions. This will contribute to the effectiveness of the elevated safe-distancing measures announced by the Ministry of Health last week."

SEE ALSO

MAS delays digital bank licence results to H2 2020

To date, more than two million individuals have registered to use PayNow, which was launched by the Association of Banks in Singapore. Over 120,000 business have also adopted PayNow Corporate and the Singapore Quick Response (QR) Code, the nation’s unified payment code.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 06:27 PM
Companies & Markets

CFM Holdings gets go-ahead to continue operations

METAL-STAMPING firm CFM Holdings on Thursday said it has received verbal approval from the authorities to continue...

Apr 9, 2020 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Millions of Indonesians get ready to travel from outbreak centre

[JAKARTA] Most countries around the world are battling the coronavirus pandemic with severe travel restrictions,...

Apr 9, 2020 06:09 PM
Stocks

STI recovers previous session's losses to close 1.3% higher on Thursday

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) pared Wednesday's losses in what was a rare ho-hum session by recent standards...

UPDATED 2 min ago
Apr 9, 2020 05:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Linus Lim appointed as CEO of Phillip Capital Management

PHILLIP Capital Management  (PCM) on Thursday said that Linus Lim has been appointed its chief executive officer,...

Apr 9, 2020 05:15 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 8.37...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.