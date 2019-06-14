You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Abterra gets extension to release FY2018 results by June 30

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 9:58 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED mineral and resources company Abterra Ltd has obtained the Singapore Exchange's approval for an extension to release its unaudited FY2018 results by June 30, the company said in a bourse filing on Thursday night.

Abterra was originally due to report its FY2018 results by March 1, 2018.

It had previously applied for a two-month extension to release fiscal 2018 results by April 30, which the bourse rejected. It again applied for an extension due to a delay in sending required information and documents to its new auditors, Messrs Foo Kon Tan LLP.

An audit of the information will likely result in significant adjustments to the group's unaudited FY2018 results, including the opening balance, Abterra said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The information included management assessment and purchase price allocation (PPA) reports for two acquisitions - 61.25 per cent of shares in Sunny Energy Limited and 51 per cent equity interest in Tianjin Belong Faith Energy Minerals Co.

Completed in May 2009, the Sunny Energy acquisition included beneficial equity interest in its subsidiaries Shenzhen Manxin Trading Co, Shenzhen Chuangrongxin Trading Co and an associated company, Shanxi Fenxi Ruitai Zhengzhong Coal Limited.

The Tianjin Belong acquisition was completed in June 2017, through the acquisition of Tianjin's controlling shareholder Lead China Development Limited and its subsidiaries.

According to Abterra, the auditor needed to review management's assessment on whether these transactions are business acquisitions in accordance with the relevant accounting standards.

The auditor also needed to review relevant PPA reports and any other supporting documents to "ascertain the accuracy and appropriateness of the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities, intangible assets and the resultant goodwill or bargain purchase arising from the acquisitions".

The company said it required more time to obtain the information as its finance manager joined only on Oct 22, 2018, after the acquisitions had been completed.

Abterra added that it cannot locate the PPA reports, and that its previous auditors, Mazars LLP, did not allow Messrs Foo Kon Tan to review their working papers.

Abterra said its management is continuing to search its records for supporting documents related to the Sunny Energy Transaction. 

It is also, in consultation with its auditors, reviewing potential valuers to carry out PPA assessment for the Tianjin Belong acquisition.

The auditors had to review the acquisitions as part of its audit of Abterra's FY2017 results, and expects to complete the audit by mid-June. Afterwhich, it will be able to advise whether there are any more material audit adjustments to be made to the group's unaudited FY2018 results.

Abterra's shares closed flat at S$0.045 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

Viking Offshore suspends trading; seeking debt restructuring, moratorium against creditors

Singtel's Optus prices 500m euro fixed rate notes at 1%

Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 hectare Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant

Gold miner Wilton Resources says no exploration activities in May

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JLSYMP14_3808562.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Message platform Symphony offers autotunes for OTC trades

Jun 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening