Abterra GM retires as company suspends stock

ABTERRA group general manager John Baey Yam Chye, 62, has retired after almost 12 years at his current position.

As the group general manager, Mr Baey was responsible for the company's administration, human resources and corporate functions.

His retirement, announced on Monday night, came as Abterra, a mineral and resources company, suspended trading in its shares on Monday morning after the Singapore Exchange rejected its request for more time to conduct its annual general meeting.