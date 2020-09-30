You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust completes divestment, suspends trading in units

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 10:34 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE trustee-manager of Accordia Golf Trust (AGT) on Tuesday announced that it has completed the 65.2 billion yen (S$843.6 million) sale of the trust's interests in all its golf courses to AGT's sponsor Accordia Golf.

As a result, the trading of AGT units on the Singapore Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9am on Wednesday.

The trustee-manager said it received a total of about S$844 million, from a foreign-exchange forward contract for 38.7 per cent of the deal's price tag as well as the conversion of the other 61.3 per cent into Singapore dollars.

AGT's trustee-manager would distribute the net proceeds from the divestment via a special distribution to be paid in two tranches.

For the first tranche, entitled unitholders will receive 70.66 Singapore cents per unit on Oct 15, the trustee-manager said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

SBI Offshore proposes to liquidate to make cash exit offer

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It will release further announcements on the payment of the second tranche of the special distribution, the winding up and the delisting of AGT.

In mid-September, unitholders gave their approval for AGT to sell its 88 golf courses in Japan to the sponsor. Investors also voted to wind up the trust.

Prior to the suspension, AGT units closed down 0.7 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to 72.5 cents on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 10:29 AM
Real Estate

US housing market to remain a bright spot in a weak economy

[BENGALURU] US house prices will continue to surge well into next year and beyond, outpacing inflation and the...

Sep 30, 2020 10:15 AM
Stocks

China Evergrande rises 13.9% after deal with Hengda investors

[HONG KONG] Shares of China Evergrande Group rose as much as 13.9 per cent after the property developer reached a...

Sep 30, 2020 10:10 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on caution ahead of US presidential debate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, as investors pulled out of...

Sep 30, 2020 09:51 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's factory output rises for third month in August

[TOKYO] Japan's factory output rose for the third straight month in August, in a positive sign for manufacturers as...

Sep 30, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.2 per cent or 3....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Phase 3 reopening will not see big jump in business: economists

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.