Accordia Golf Trust receives proposal to sell all its golf courses

ACCORDIA Golf Trust has received a non-binding proposal to potentially sell interests in all of its golf courses, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday after market close.

Its manager is currently evaluating the proposal and will appoint professional advisers to assist it, it added.

Accordia had earlier in November declared a distribution per unit of 2.07 yen (2.61 Singapore cents) for its half-year ended Sept 30 - the highest distribution since the trust was listed in Aug 2014.

Its H1 net profit was up 29 per cent to 3.5 billion yen mainly due to improved performance at the golf courses.

The trust had requested for a trading halt on Thursday afternoon before requesting to lift it on Friday before market open.

Its units were unchanged at S$0.60 on Thursday.